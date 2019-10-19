Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Kandi Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the period. 4.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

