KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.6% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 157.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 13.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 4,938.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

