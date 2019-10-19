Katana Capital Limited (KAT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on November 15th

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. Katana Capital has a 1-year low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of A$0.96 ($0.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.70.

Get Katana Capital alerts:

Katana Capital Company Profile

Katana Capital Limited is a self management investment trust. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Katana Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katana Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.