Kcash Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Kcash has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

