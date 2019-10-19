Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEL. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.75.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.08. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $547.18 million and a PE ratio of 29.70.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$100.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.0100327 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,010,553.49. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 130,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$345,610.35. Insiders have acquired 191,100 shares of company stock worth $526,602 over the last quarter.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

