Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

