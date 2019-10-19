Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.86.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 321,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,566. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,929,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,432,000 after purchasing an additional 463,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after buying an additional 1,366,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,733,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,454,000 after buying an additional 38,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,264,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after buying an additional 100,967 shares in the last quarter.

