Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

NYSE:KMI opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

