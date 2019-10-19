Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,863,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 609,791 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 385,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

KMI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,413,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

