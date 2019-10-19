Kirk Malloy Sells 1,000 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00.

NSTG opened at $21.45 on Friday. NanoString Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.03% and a negative net margin of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 142,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,604,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSTG. BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

