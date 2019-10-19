Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.73 ($50.85).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

