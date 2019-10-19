Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOP. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE KOP opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Koppers has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.43 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $65,738.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $79,857.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 244.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 354,654 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 37.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 20.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 372,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

