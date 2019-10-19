Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRA. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on Kraton and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kraton from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Kraton has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of Kraton stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. 178,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $709.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.37. Kraton has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.35 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraton’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kraton will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $402,886.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

