Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKS. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 27.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 133.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 18.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 261.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.40 price objective (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

NYSE AKS opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

