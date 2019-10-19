Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,272,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after purchasing an additional 718,280 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2,062.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 720,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after buying an additional 687,356 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,308,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,690,000 after buying an additional 377,223 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,923,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,027,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB opened at $40.39 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $169.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.