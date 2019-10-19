Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 153.2% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $132,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $172,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $674,557.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338 shares in the company, valued at $57,480.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $2,023,592.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,220.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

BRKR stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.70 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

