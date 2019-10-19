Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,437. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.82. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $148.42 and a 52-week high of $212.07.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4409 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

