Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $829,911,000 after purchasing an additional 180,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 251.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. 923,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

