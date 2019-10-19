Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $2.71 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 525,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

