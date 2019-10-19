Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 8,850 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 89,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 440.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. 3,178,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,373. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.