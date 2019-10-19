Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 364 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after buying an additional 777,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after buying an additional 231,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,279,000 after buying an additional 151,889 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,705,000 after buying an additional 785,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,560,000 after buying an additional 128,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.