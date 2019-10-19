Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 752.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.14. 703,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,098. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $60.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

