Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LKFN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,171. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Deardorff sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $170,125.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $468,290 and sold 16,914 shares worth $738,349. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 177,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

