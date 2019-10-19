Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.39 Million

Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will post $964.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $961.96 million and the highest is $967.20 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $911.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Shares of LW opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,115,000 after buying an additional 69,434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,038.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 51,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

