Lamden Price Hits $0.0082 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $5,997.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00036094 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000989 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

