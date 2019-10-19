Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post sales of $141.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $142.83 million. Landec posted sales of $124.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $602.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.90 million to $608.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $626.76 million, with estimates ranging from $616.40 million to $632.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Landec in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $568,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Landec by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 205,775 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 230,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,431. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $274.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

