Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Landec in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

LNDC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $274.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. Landec’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $568,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

