Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 4,809 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $91,707.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,985.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $18.86 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $733.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 126.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 238.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $361,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.