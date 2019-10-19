Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their price target on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total value of $2,097,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,015,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,156,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,323,022 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,230. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

