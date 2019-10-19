Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 71.5% in the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,221.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 48.2% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 477,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,556. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

