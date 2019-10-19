Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 3,697 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 40.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,439,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,571,000 after acquiring an additional 417,633 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 208,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. 18,203,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,189,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

