Lantz Financial LLC Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 85,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.4% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

NVS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 992,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,574. The company has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

