LATOKEN (LA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Kucoin and OKEx. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00228189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.01131529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089280 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, CoinExchange, COSS, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

