Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will announce sales of $784.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.00 million and the highest is $792.50 million. Laureate Education posted sales of $787.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $60,900.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $483,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $250,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,007,699 shares of company stock worth $267,652,310. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 19.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,450,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,362,000 after buying an additional 2,184,985 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

LAUR opened at $15.55 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.17.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.