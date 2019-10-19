Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LEJU opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $237.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 2.51. Leju has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.20.

Get Leju alerts:

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.97 million for the quarter. Leju had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Leju worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.