Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 target price (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2,225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,258.44.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,757.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,774.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,846.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.