Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 8,463.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,327 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,593 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,462,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 64.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 87,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,726,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,282 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 40,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $668,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 125,860 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,145,913.00. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

