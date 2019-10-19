LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in General Electric by 7.4% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 87,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in General Electric by 69.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $8.96 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

In other General Electric news, insider L Kevin Cox acquired 105,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $994,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

