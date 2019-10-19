Libero Copper (CVE:LBC) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Libero Copper Corp (CVE:LBC) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 54,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 95,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and a PE ratio of -5.21.

About Libero Copper (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado.

