Liberum Capital Increases Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target to GBX 880

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AFX opened at GBX 965 ($12.61) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 759.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 758.75. Alpha FX Group has a 12 month low of GBX 340 ($4.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 856 ($11.19). The firm has a market cap of $358.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

