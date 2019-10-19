Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Trading 0.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) traded up 0.3% on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $3.70 to $4.10. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Limelight Networks traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.81, 2,648,823 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 258% from the average session volume of 738,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLNW. ValuEngine upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

In other news, CFO Sajid Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Marth purchased 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Limelight Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 5.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Limelight Networks by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $449.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

