Lip Bu Tan Sells 40,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,958,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $2,611,600.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $2,720,800.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

