Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $151.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.22.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.39. 271,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,057. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $656,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,727.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 450 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $59,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,173 shares of company stock worth $812,899. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,863,000 after acquiring an additional 217,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 15.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 77,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 104.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 138,872 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

