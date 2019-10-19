Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYV opened at $67.01 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

