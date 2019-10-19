LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogicBio Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:LOGC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. 30,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.34.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 949,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.