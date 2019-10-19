Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 294,361 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 294,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $1,957,500.65. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ANGI opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.19 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.53%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

