LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $40.79 on Friday. LYFT has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,302.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $3,647,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,000 shares of company stock worth $5,563,370.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth $7,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth $2,317,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth $9,395,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the second quarter worth $1,294,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

