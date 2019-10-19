Lympo Reaches Market Cap of $4.02 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $12,945.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Lympo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, HADAX and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lympo Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Allbit and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

