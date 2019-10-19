Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3,761.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 518,686 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 801.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 211,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 188,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.90. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BWS Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

