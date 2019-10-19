Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $62,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 62.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $94.80.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.6639 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

